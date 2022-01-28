Quant Price Tops $98.47 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Quant has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $39.97 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $98.47 or 0.00260256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006625 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.01098879 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

