Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,393 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Quanterix worth $156,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of QTRX opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

