Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $136.00

Quilter plc (LON:QLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 138.90 ($1.87), with a volume of 3755198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.75 ($1.94).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.19) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.31).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,776.58).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

