Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.76. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

About Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies, Inc engages in the automotive retail business industry. It also develops, markets, implements, and supports its software product, XSELLERATOR. The company was founded by Maury Marks in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

