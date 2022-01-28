Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,738 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at $237,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 142,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

