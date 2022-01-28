Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

EYES stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES).

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.