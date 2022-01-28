Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $196,000 in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 102.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 124.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vinco Ventures stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

