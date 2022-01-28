Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

