Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 46.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 148,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $78,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RES opened at $5.97 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

