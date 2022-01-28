Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

Shares of CBAY opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

