Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,462 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 123.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $693.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

