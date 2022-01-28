Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $481.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.71. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

