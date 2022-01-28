Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

TSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

