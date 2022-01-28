RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $20.13

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $20.73. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 36 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

The firm has a market cap of $567.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $94,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196 in the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 186,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

