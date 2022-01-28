Raymond James Analysts Give Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) a $19.50 Price Target

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) has been assigned a $19.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 157.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.57. 5,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.03. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loop Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Loop Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

