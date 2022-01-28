Raymond James & Associates Acquires 43,819 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 270.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in View were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIEW. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in View by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in View by 579.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,192 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIEW opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

