Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NCA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.