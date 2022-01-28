Raymond James & Associates Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $965,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.