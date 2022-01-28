Raymond James & Associates Invests $315,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after buying an additional 480,135 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -122.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

