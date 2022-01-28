Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

WD stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.77 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

