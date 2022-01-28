Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,340 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

