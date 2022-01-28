Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 74.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.