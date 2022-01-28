Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,507 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $494,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 44.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBAY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

