Raymond James & Associates Sells 43,081 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 81.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 43,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.