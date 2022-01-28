Raymond James Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $140.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $110.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -27.50%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

