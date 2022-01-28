Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $70.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of HZO opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $973.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 453.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 78,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

