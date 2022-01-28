Raymond James Comments on Russel Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.29.

TSE:RUS opened at C$31.28 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$22.88 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$31,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,062,962.72. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,878,624. Insiders sold a total of 63,968 shares of company stock worth $2,276,906 in the last 90 days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

