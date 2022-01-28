Raymond James Cuts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

