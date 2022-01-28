Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.25.

Shares of TV opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.75.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

