Raymond James Upgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Market Perform

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

NYSE:CFR opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

