Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Robert W. Baird

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

NYSE RTX opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

