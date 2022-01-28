RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 31,068 shares.The stock last traded at $28.65 and had previously closed at $28.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.