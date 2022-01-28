Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 3.6%

Reach plc (LON:RCH) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.54). Approximately 411,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 862,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50 ($3.42).

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 265 ($3.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 324.75. The company has a market capitalization of £811.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

