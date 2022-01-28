Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/19/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €50.00 ($56.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/17/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €52.00 ($59.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/7/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/7/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €50.00 ($56.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2021 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

G1A stock opened at €41.31 ($46.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($55.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.43.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

