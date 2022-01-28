Refinable (FINE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $893,807.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.00 or 0.06581047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,879.37 or 0.99714510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051605 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

