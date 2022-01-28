renDOGE (RENDOGE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,224.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $380,986.61 and approximately $7,224.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.18 or 0.06509324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,791.70 or 0.99696476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051694 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars.

