Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 119,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,152. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

