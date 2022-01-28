ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

