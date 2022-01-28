Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.50) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.44) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.88) to GBX 640 ($8.63) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 647.22 ($8.73).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 513.30 ($6.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 571.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.93).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.