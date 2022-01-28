Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $256.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 522,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 94,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 88,981 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 85,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

