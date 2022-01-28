Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $5.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

COP stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,299,070 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,583 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 47,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

