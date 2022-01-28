Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $492.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.