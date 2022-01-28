Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for QCR in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $7.20 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

QCRH traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $886.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

