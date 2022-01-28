Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Superior Plus (SPB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Superior Plus (TSE: SPB) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating.

1/19/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

1/12/2022 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.25.

SPB traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$12.85. 231,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,025. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

Get Superior Plus Corp alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.