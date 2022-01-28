Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys Shares of 17,592 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

GXO opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.49. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.