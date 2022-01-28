Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $816,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,959.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $154.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.