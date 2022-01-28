Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

