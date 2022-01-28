Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $925.41.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $829.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,039.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $888.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.64 billion, a PE ratio of 268.32, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

