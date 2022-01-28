Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 222 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

