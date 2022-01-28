Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

