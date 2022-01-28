Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
